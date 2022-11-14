JUST IN
Business Standard

India's palm oil imports dip 4.8% in 2021/22, soyoil overseas buying up 45%

The country's palm oil imports in the marketing year ended on Oct. 31 fell to 7.9 million tonnes

Topics
Palm oil imports | Palm Oil

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

palm oil imports
India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year ago as the overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of the tropical oil

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year ago as the overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of the tropical oil, a leading trade body said on Monday.

The country's palm oil imports in the marketing year ended on Oct. 31 fell to 7.9 million tonnes from 8.3 million tonnes a year ago, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Arpan Varghese; Editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:10 IST

