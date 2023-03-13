Strong macroeconomic trends improve credit quality of finance cos: S&P

-
-
The credit quality of Indian finance companies will continue to improve owing to the country's strong macroeconomic trends, said S&P Global Ratings.
The improvement in credit profiles of finance companies will be far from uniform, said S&P Global credit analyst Deepali Seth Chhabria.
"Stronger companies will likely gain market share, given their better funding access. Meanwhile, weaker players could resort to originate-and-distribute business models to tide over the liquidity stress," Chhabria said.
Higher inflation or interest rates than expected remain key risks to S&P Global's forecasts.
Rising interest rates are likely to push up borrowing cost for Indian finance companies.
Companies with strong governance and parentage are likely to fare better than others. Emerging co-lending models are easing the liquidity stress.
"We expect bank borrowings to dominate incremental funding in 2023," S&P Global said.
The outlooks on most rated finance companies are stable, reflecting their strong earnings, capitalization, and improving asset quality.
--IANS
vj/dpb
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:29 IST
