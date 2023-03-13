JUST IN
India's GDP growth forecast at 7% in FY23 and 6% for FY24: Acuite Ratings
MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi
Manufacturing output in IIP still shows weakness as headline numbers grow
Centre tightens regulations for states' capital expenditure loans
Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law
Subansiri Lower hydro electric project likely to be completed by May 2023
Inflation expected to come down over the year: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal
Rajesh Agrawal to lead London trade mission to India starting March 13
Top headlines: India-Australia trade pact, SVB collapse, and more
India, Australia to partner for mineral projects to develop supply chain
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's GDP growth forecast at 7% in FY23 and 6% for FY24: Acuite Ratings
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Strong macroeconomic trends improve credit quality of finance cos: S&P

The credit quality of Indian finance companies will continue to improve owing to the country's strong macroeconomic trends, said S&P Global Ratings.

Topics
Macroeconomics | India | S&P global Ratings

IANS  |  Chennai 

finance, fund manager, mutual fund, MF, INVESTMENT

The credit quality of Indian finance companies will continue to improve owing to the country's strong macroeconomic trends, said S&P Global Ratings.

 

The improvement in credit profiles of finance companies will be far from uniform, said S&P Global credit analyst Deepali Seth Chhabria.

"Stronger companies will likely gain market share, given their better funding access. Meanwhile, weaker players could resort to originate-and-distribute business models to tide over the liquidity stress," Chhabria said.

Higher inflation or interest rates than expected remain key risks to S&P Global's forecasts.

Rising interest rates are likely to push up borrowing cost for Indian finance companies.

Companies with strong governance and parentage are likely to fare better than others. Emerging co-lending models are easing the liquidity stress.

"We expect bank borrowings to dominate incremental funding in 2023," S&P Global said.

The outlooks on most rated finance companies are stable, reflecting their strong earnings, capitalization, and improving asset quality.

--IANS

vj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Macroeconomics

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.