Business Standard

MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi

Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously

Topics
MSME | Narendra Modi | Indian economic growth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government's MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme is a part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.

Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.

In response to a tweet by MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the prime minister tweeted, "A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 13:15 IST

