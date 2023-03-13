MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday said the government's Competitive (LEAN) scheme is a part of its efforts to strengthen the sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

The government on Friday launched the revamped Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.

Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.

In response to a tweet by MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the prime minister tweeted, "A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

