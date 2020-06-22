India-Saudi supply chains maintained even during Covid-19: Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus hits Saudi royals, King and Crown Prince in isolation
Turkey prosecutor indicts 20 Saudi suspects in Jamal Khashoggi murder
Kerala nurse tested positive for coronavirus: Serious matter, CM to Centre
Saudi calls for calm after 'very dangerous' escalation in US-Iran tensions
Retail tycoon Yusuff Ali becomes first Indian to receive Saudi Green Card
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and said he is gratified that supply chains between the two countries are being maintained even during the Covid-19 period.
He also said that ensuring health needs reflects the strength of the bilateral ties.
"A warm conversation with #Saudi FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Gratified that our supply chains and trade commitments have been maintained even during #COVID period," Jaishankar tweeted.
A warm conversation wth #Saudi FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Gratified tht our supply chains&trade commitmnts hve been maintaind evn during #COVID period.Ensurng health needs reflcts the strngth of our ties.Appreciate the gestures mde by Saudi authorities to the Indian community— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 22, 2020
"Ensuring health needs reflects the strength of our ties. Appreciate the gestures made by Saudi authorities to the Indian community," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU