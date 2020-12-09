India takes pride in its democracy: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

-
ALSO READ
Farmers will become self-sufficient with new farm laws: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad says AI has massive potential to generate development
Ravi Shankar Prasad to address G20 Digital Minister's meeting today
India gears up to grab a share of the AI market backed by govt support
Received proposals worth Rs 12 trn under PLI scheme: Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
India takes pride in its democracy and the BJP will work through it to win the confidence of people, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday after NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's remarks were criticised by the opposition.
"India takes pride in its democracy. The people of the country love Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have reposed confidence in him and it is being seen on the ground as the BJP has won even in villages. We will work through democracy to win the confidence of the people," Prasad told reporters at a Cabinet briefing when asked about the remarks made by Kant.
He, however, said that the officer concerned has already clarified his statement.
Kant had at an event on Tuesday said it is difficult to carry out tough reforms in India and emphasised that more reforms are needed to make the country competitive in the global environment.
"Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done," Kant had said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU