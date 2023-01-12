JUST IN
Govt working on policy for ethanol pumps, says Union minister Gadkari
India to invite bids for 8 Gw wind power projects annually till 2030

The auction model had led to an artificial lowering of prices

wind power | Wind Power Projects | wind power generation

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Greenko Wind Projects raises $750 mn through dollar bonds
The bidding model has been modified from electronic reverse bidding where the participants reduce their offer price to bag the contracts based on the lowest bid

By Sarita Chaganti Singh

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will annually invite bids for 8 gigawatt projects each year to the end of 2030 under a new auction process, a government order said.

The bidding model has been modified from electronic reverse bidding where the participants reduce their offer price to bag the contracts based on the lowest bid. The auction model had led to an artificial lowering of prices.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 21:05 IST

`
