India worried about Russia-Ukraine conflict impact on exim trade: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is worried about the impact of war between Russia and Ukraine on India's exim trade.
Interacting with the industrialists and businessmen here, she said that the Centre is closing monitoring the situation as it is worried about the impact of the war on Indian exports and imports.
Sitharaman said she would be in a position to comment only after a complete assessment of the situation is made by different ministries.
She also said the government is aware that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may have an impact on imports of edible oil and other items.
At the post budget conclave, she said the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking various measures to empower women since 2014.
"We wanted to free women from the hardships of kitchen, hence we launched free LPG scheme, we wanted to ease their burden of bringing water from far-away places, hence we launched Jal Jeevan scheme with assured supply, we wanted to protect their dignity and improve their health, hence we launched toilets at all houses scheme," she said.
Sitharaman said last year's budget was aimed at coming out of the impact of the pandemic.
"There were Covid cases then and vaccination had just started. We didn't know the second wave was coming. But still, we had necessary announcements in last year's budget," she said.
According to her, the government is focusing on the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, when India celebrates its 100th year of independence.
