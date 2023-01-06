Indian economy in a relative 'bright spot', must leverage exports: IMF

-
ALSO READ
GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists
Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2
India bright light economy, but reforms needed for $10 trn GDP: IMF
IMF cuts India's FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%, flags global inflation crisis
India will not miss estimated 11.1% FY23 nominal GDP growth: Bibek Debroy
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is in a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, but needs to leverage its existing strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich manufacturing exports, a top official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
"India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly above its peer average," IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said at an event in New Delhi.
"Macroeconomic policies are responding to the significant headwinds, with fiscal policy measures supporting vulnerable groups and monetary policy addressing persistently high inflation."
India's headline inflation moderated to an 11-month low 5.88% in November from 6.77% the month before. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee has increased the policy repo rate by 225 basis points since May last year to reign in inflation.
Sayeh said she was hopeful that India's federal government will provide a clear path on fiscal consolidation in the upcoming budget for 2023-24.
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; writing by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU