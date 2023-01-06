JUST IN
GM-free India alleges regulatory lapses in nod granted to DMH-11 mustard
India's April-December finished steel exports decline 54% YoY: Data
Prioritising inflation best choice for South Asia now: RBI Governor
Govt, RBI discussing rupee trade with S Asian nations: Shaktikanta Das
India set to post BoP deficit for 2nd straight yr: Standard Chartered Bank
Need to adopt new farming technologies to raise farmers' income: Tomar
Important to put curbs on cross-border data flow: CAIT writes to minister
Centre to spend Rs 8,400 cr for foodgrain distribution among poor in Odisha
Trade dispute: India likely to propose out-of-court settlement to US
Logistics, defence see MoUs worth Rs 16,400 crore in Uttar Pradesh
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
RBI announces green bonds, to be auctioned in 2 parts of Rs 8,000 cr each
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian economy in a relative 'bright spot', must leverage exports: IMF

India's headline inflation moderated to an 11-month low 5.88% in November from 6.77% the month before

Topics
Indian Economy | International Monetary Fund | IMF

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

IMF
"India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly above its peer average," IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said at an event in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is in a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, but needs to leverage its existing strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich manufacturing exports, a top official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

"India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly above its peer average," IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said at an event in New Delhi.

"Macroeconomic policies are responding to the significant headwinds, with fiscal policy measures supporting vulnerable groups and monetary policy addressing persistently high inflation."

India's headline inflation moderated to an 11-month low 5.88% in November from 6.77% the month before. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee has increased the policy repo rate by 225 basis points since May last year to reign in inflation.

Sayeh said she was hopeful that India's federal government will provide a clear path on fiscal consolidation in the upcoming budget for 2023-24.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; writing by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.