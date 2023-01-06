JUST IN
Taming inflation top priority for South Asia, says RBI's Shaktikanta Das
India set to post BoP deficit for 2nd straight yr: Standard Chartered Bank
Need to adopt new farming technologies to raise farmers' income: Tomar
Important to put curbs on cross-border data flow: CAIT writes to minister
Centre to spend Rs 8,400 cr for foodgrain distribution among poor in Odisha
Trade dispute: India likely to propose out-of-court settlement to US
Logistics, defence see MoUs worth Rs 16,400 crore in Uttar Pradesh
Focus on job-creating textile sector: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Budget 2023-24: Govt may go easy on capital expenditure growth in FY24
FDI inflows likely to improve in coming months, says DPIIT official
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India set to post BoP deficit for 2nd straight yr: Standard Chartered Bank
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt, RBI discussing rupee trade with S Asian nations: Shaktikanta Das

The Governor outlined six policy priorities before the South Asian region to deal with critical challenges arising due to Covid, inflation, financial market tightening and the Russia-Ukraine war

Topics
Inflation | Shaktikanta Das | RBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shaktikanta Das
Das also said the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is in trial phase and the RBI is moving very carefully and cautiously on digital rupee launch.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the government and the central bank are in discussion with South Asian countries to have cross-border trade in rupee.

He also said the central bank digital currency (CBDC) is in trial phase and the RBI is moving very carefully and cautiously on digital rupee launch.

After the successful launch of the wholesale pilot, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 1, last year, began its retail CBDC pilot project.

In his keynote address at an IMF conference here, Das said with global trade outlook for 2022-23 overcast, greater intra-regional trade in the South Asian region can enhance opportunities for growth and employment.

"At the central bank level a key dimension for cooperation has been learning from each other on common goals and challenges... Rupee settlement of cross-border trade and CBDC, where the RBI has already started moving forward, can also be areas of greater cooperation in future," Das said.

The Governor outlined six policy priorities before the South Asian region to deal with critical challenges arising due to Covid, inflation, financial market tightening and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Multiple external shocks... have exerted price pressures on South Asian economies. For successful disinflation, credible monetary policy action, targeted supply-side interventions, fiscal trade policy and administrative measures have become key instruments," Das said.

Das said while the recent softening of commodity prices and supply-side bottlenecks should help in lowering inflation going ahead, risks to growth and investment outlook may rise if inflation persists at high levels.

Prioritising price stability may be the optimal choice for the South Asian region, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inflation

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 11:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.