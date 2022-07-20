Indian economy to grow 7-8% in next couple of decades: Panagariya

-
ALSO READ
China's investment in Sri Lanka is part of Lankan crisis: Arvind Panagariya
Rana couple's jail time to continue till Mumbai court hears plea on Apr 29
India can reach 8% sustained growth: Ex-NITI Aayog vice-chairman Panagariya
Asian leaders in a policy commission to make case for net-zero emissions
Panagariya calls for 2-rate GST structure, pruning of exemption list
-
Indian economy, which has grown fairly rapidly in the last 17 years, will grow at 7-8 per cent in the next couple of decades, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Wednesday.
He also rejected the idea of comparing India's economic situation with that of Sri Lanka, which is facing an economic crisis, and emphasised that India is a very stable economy.
"We have been growing fairly rapidly in the last 17 years... We will grow 7-8 per cent in the next couple of decades," Panagariya, who is currently a Professor of Economics at the Columbia University, said.
Speaking at an event organised by Columbia Global Centre here, he noted that the country's economy grew 7.4 per cent between 2014-15 to 2019-20.
The World Bank has cut India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.5 per cent.
India's economy grew 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 where it had contracted 6.6 per cent in the year-ago period.
On GST, Panagariya said, "we should get to two GST rates (structure).... Also, we need to prune the GST exemption list."
A nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST), which subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT and 13 cesses, was rolled out in July 2017.
Under GST, a four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax of 5 per cent on essential items and top rate of 28 per cent on cars is levied. The other slabs of tax are 12 and 18 per cent.
On certain experts and politicians comparing the current situation in Sri Lanka with that of India, Panagariya said, "it is nonsense to compare the current economic situation in Sri Lanka with India. India is a very stable economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU