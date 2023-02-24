JUST IN
Coal production rises 16% to 698.25 MT during Apr-Jan this fiscal
Business Standard

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from central bank in Feb 17 week

The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Indian Economy

Reuters  |  Feb 24 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Feb. 17, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 124.25 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 17, compared with 24.01 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.7260 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:37 IST

