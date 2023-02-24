Indian govt had no outstanding loans from central bank in Feb 17 week

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Feb. 17, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 124.25 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 17, compared with 24.01 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.7260 Indian rupees)

