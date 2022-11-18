JUST IN
Banks' loans rose 17% Y-o-Y in two weeks to Nov 4, deposits up 8.2%: RBI
Axis Bank bets on MSMEs, working capital loans to boost credit growth
Federal Bank ties up with JCB India to finance heavy equipment buyers
Govt raises maximum tenure of PSU banks' CEOs to 10 years to retain talent
Bank credit increases 17% YoY to Rs 129 trillion in early November 17
Financial sector reliance on big tech cos poses major risks: Axis Bank CEO
Polarisation in performance of Indian banks to persist: S&P Global Ratings
PSBs' asset quality challenges to pull down FY23 banking outlook
Kotak Mahindra increases 1-year MCLR rate by 10 bps, hikes for other tenors
SBI signs Rs 1,240-cr loan agreement with Germany's KfW for solar projects
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Axis Bank bets on MSMEs, working capital loans to boost credit growth
Business Standard

Banks' loans rose 17% Y-o-Y in two weeks to Nov 4, deposits up 8.2%: RBI

Bank deposits rose Rs 1.69 trillion to Rs 173.70 trillion in the two weeks to Nov 4

Topics
Indian banks loans | Bank loans | RBI

Reuters  |  Nov 18 

banks loans
Outstanding loans rose Rs 42,432 crore ($5.20 billion) to Rs 129.26 trillion in the two weeks to Nov 4

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 17% in the two weeks to Nov. 4 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 8.2%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 424.32 billion rupees ($5.20 billion) to 129.26 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 4.

Non-food credit rose 297.07 billion rupees to 128.88 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 127.25 billion rupees to 383.79 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.69 trillion rupees to 173.70 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 4.

 

 

($1 = 81.6710 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian banks loans

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.