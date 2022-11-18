Banks' loans rose 17% Y-o-Y in two weeks to Nov 4, deposits up 8.2%: RBI

-
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 17% in the two weeks to Nov. 4 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 8.2%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 424.32 billion rupees ($5.20 billion) to 129.26 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 4.
Non-food credit rose 297.07 billion rupees to 128.88 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 127.25 billion rupees to 383.79 billion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 1.69 trillion rupees to 173.70 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 4.
($1 = 81.6710 Indian rupees)
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:57 IST
