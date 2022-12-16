Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Dec 9 week, says central bank

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Dec. 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 173.51 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 9, compared with 123.40 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.6270 Indian rupees)

