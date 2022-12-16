Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Dec 9 week, says central bank

-
ALSO READ
Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Nov 11 week: Supplement release
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
Banks' loans rose 17% Y-o-Y in two weeks to Nov 4, deposits up 8.2%: RBI
Banks' loans rise 17.9% YoY in two weeks to Oct 21, deposits up 9.5%: RBI
-
Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means
advances in the week ended Dec. 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.
State governments had 173.51 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 9, compared with 123.40 billion rupees in the previous
week, the release showed.
Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)
($1 = 82.6270 Indian rupees)
((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU