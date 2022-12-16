JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Dec 9 week, says central bank

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | loan | government of India

Reuters  |  Dec 16 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Dec. 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 173.51 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 9, compared with 123.40 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.6270 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:08 IST

