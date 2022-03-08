Karnataka govt launches programme to provide 5 lakh jobs to women

-
ALSO READ
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
IND W vs PAK W Prediction: Toss, India and Pakistan Playing 11 at CWC 2022
IND W vs PAK W Highlights: Pooja, Rana and Gayakwad guide India to easy win
Rane joined BJP after ED began probe against him, claims Shiv Sena leader
-
Minister of Higher Education, Electronics, IT-BT, S & T and Skill Development Dr C N Aswath Narayan on Tuesday launched Women@Work (W@W) programme with an aim to provide five lakh jobs within 2026 to women with necessary employable skills.
Participating in an event organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in association with KTECH and Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to mark the Women's Day celebrations, the minister launched the new initiative that was also held as part of the Karnataka digital economy mission programme.
Ashwin D Gowda, MD, Karnataka State Skills Development Corporation, KDEM Chairman B V Naidu, CEO Sanjeev Gupta, and Ramkumar Narayanan of VMware among others were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aswath Narayan said women who will be imparted training in specialized skills will become employable in the next five years which will go a long way in contributing to the country's GDP growth.
Dr Narayan said as part of the Women@Work programme, free certificate courses will be run for women to get them technically trained in various disciplines. He said at present women constituted 35 per cent of the workforce and the programme aims to raise their workforce strength to 50 per cent.
The minister also said all efforts are being made to provide 5,000 jobs for women as part of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and added that the government is keen to actualise this mission in the coming days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU