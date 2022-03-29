JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

'NPAs down to Rs 7.7 trn due to transparent recognition of stressed assets'
Business Standard

Konkan Railway completes electrification of entire 741-km route

Train operations with electrical traction will be implemented on the route in a phased manner, the KR releases said

Topics
Konkan rail | Electrification

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Konkan Railway
Konkan Railway

The Konkan Railway Corporation on Tuesday said it has completed electrification on its entire 741-kilometre route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka.

Electrification will bring about savings of Rs 150 crore on fuel, reduced dependence on diesel, besides ensuring seamless and pollution-free operations, a KR release said.

"The Commissioner of Railway Safety's (CRS) inspection of the last section between Ratnagiri and Thivim was carried out on March 24 and authorisation was obtained on March 28. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route was successfully held in six phases starting from March 2020," it said.

It said the foundation stone of the electrification project was laid in November 2015 and the total cost stood at Rs 1,287 crore, the work having been completed despite issues like difficult terrain, extreme monsoons and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Train operations with electrical traction will be implemented on the route in a phased manner, the KR releases said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 29 2022. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.