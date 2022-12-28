JUST IN
Maha Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill, brings CM under anti-corruption lens

Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the chief minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Topics
legislation | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

.
Representative Image

The bill was passed without discussion as the opposition had staged a walkout over the alleged scam in the Teachers Entrance Test.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the bill a historic legislation, adding Maharashtra is the first state to have such a law.

As per the bill, prior approval of the Assembly has to be obtained and the motion has to be placed before the immediate session of the House before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister.

Such motion shall be passed by not less than two-thirds of the total members of the assembly, states the bill, which was tabled in the House on Monday.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:18 IST

