Major states still not allowing industries to reopen: FIEO to govt

Four days after some industrial activity was allowed to restart nationwide, states like Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi continue to deny industry the permission to reopen, exporters have told the government.

In a letter to the Commerce Department, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has pointed out that these states that have not provided the promised relaxation in lockdown from April 20, even in the safe green zones. Others are yet to issue Standard Operating Protocols based on which industry will evaluate its preparedness before applying for permission, said.

The body has also pointed out that with the majority of industrial townships nationwide continuing to remain in the high restrictions red zone, exports remain slow. This includes Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Agra and Varanasi, among others. India’s exports contracted by 34.5 per cent in March, the steepest monthly fall in at least 25 years, as overseas demand remained lacklustre due to the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz India to offer full-range of vehicles online starting Friday

Manufacturing woes

Even in areas which are marked as green zones and rural areas, manufacturing has not started as ancillaries providing important components and raw materials remain cut off, said. In auto clusters, firms are already saddled with sufficient stocks of finished products which need to be removed before production can start. However, these goods have remained in place due to logistics challenges and the collapse of the distribution chain.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 is unravelling the intolerable dichotomy of India's labour market

Lack of requisite capital has also stopped many MSMEs from purchasing raw materials and other inputs. also reported crippling labor shortages across industries which have shut down transportation activities, thereby also deterring units from opening.

Lack of consistency by state governments in allowing units to open have also been flagged. In Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, industries that were ready to open had to suddenly change plans after the state government withdrew the permission.

This has affected the plans of exporters in sectors like engineering goods, apparels and gems and jewellery who desperately want to push out shipments before their orders are cancelled.

With more than 50 per cent of export orders currently getting cancelled, the export sector is expected to see massive job losses estimated at at least 15 million, unless a targeted economic relief package is announced soon, FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf, recently said.

Difficulty in sourcing raw materials have also hit the food processing units which have reported that village panchayats have barred outsiders from entering their areas to conduct business. The cashew industry has been hit hard in this regard, after the Agricultural produce market committees that it sources goods from have shut down.

ALSO READ: Here's why NBFC stocks may turn into a heap of trouble for investors

Legal tangle

Exporters have also pointed out several restrictions imposed by the Home Ministry's guidelines on how factories should run. Rules mandating that companies provide transportation to employees in a dedicated vehicle or keep workers within the premises or in the adjacent buildings have attracted the ire of small businesses who say they neither have the capital nor the resources to abide by the guidelines.

"If workers are allowed to use their cycles or two-wheelers, it can solve the problem of many units. Since state buses are not generally plying, buses may be given to manufacturers for transportation on reasonable charges. It will be a win-win situation for both sides," said Ajay Sahai, Director General of FIEO.

The government now also requires businesses to provide medical insurance to workers. However, FIEO says contrators often supply most of the labour. Since payroll workers have Employees' State Insurance facility and contract workers may be covered by Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, this requirement needs to be relooked into, the body said.