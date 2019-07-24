Modi govt proposes major labour law changes for ease of compliance

Companies will soon not require multiple registrations, as they do now under a plethora of labour laws, because the government has proposed one licence, one registration, and one return for establishments. This is part of a major labour law reform proposed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Single registration will be coupled with single licence, along with a single return, for executing projects for five years. The Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHW), 2019, introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, has ...