MP, IIM Indore sign MoU to help industries do business with ease

TPCI urges govt for flat 5% GST on all processed food items to spur growth
Business Standard

The Madhya Pradesh government and the Indian Institute of Management Indore on Friday signed an MoU to help industries in the state do business with ease.

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

IIM Indore

the Indian Institute of Management Indore on Friday signed an MoU to help industries in the state do business with ease.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by IIM Indore director Professor Himanshu Rai and Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department on behalf of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC), an official said.

Rai said the MoU would help industries to do business with ease in the state, while Shukla said it was an important step for attaining a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Fri, January 22 2021. 22:24 IST

