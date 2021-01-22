MP, IIM Indore sign MoU to help industries do business with ease

The government and



the Indian Institute of Management Indore on Friday signed an MoU to help industries in the state do business with ease.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by director Professor Himanshu Rai and Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department on behalf of State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC), an official said.

Rai said the MoU would help industries to do business with ease in the state, while Shukla said it was an important step for attaining a self-reliant

