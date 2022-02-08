MSMEs entering defence sector to help country become self-reliant: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Tuesday said that the Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has benefited the most from the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package as is evident from the fact that are coming forward to enter the

"In Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, defence corridors are being built. The way are joining the is very motivating. They're coming forward and taking the lead. It's encouraging that people of the country have the ability and they are coming forward to make the country self-reliant in the sector. have been connected to GeM and it has increased government procurement seamlessly," PM Modi said.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said, the MSMEs and Agriculture sector has been generating the largest employment opportunities in the country.

"MSMEs was one of the foremost sectors that benefited from the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package that has shown great results," said PM Modi.

He further said that India has turned into one of the leading mobile manufacturers - helping by the PLI scheme.

"It's a share in exports, too, is rising. PLI scheme is also reaping good rewards in automobile and battery sector," he said.

"Our youth has taken India to top-3 in terms of a number of startups globally, that too, during COVID. From COP-26 to G20 to social sector to aiding 150 countries across the globe during COVID, India has taken a leadership role and the world has appreciated our role," said the Prime Minister.

He further said that during COVID, even with a lot of obstacles, we continued to work to provide houses to the poor and needy. During COVID, infrastructure projects, too, were continued and completed, PM Modi added.

"People kept raising questions about India's progress in this time of the pandemic but India ensured 80 crore citizens get access to free ration. It was also ensured that record houses for the poor are built, these houses are equipped with water connections," said PM Modi.

He further said that five crore rural families have been provided clean tap water connections during COVID - a new record.

Throughout the lockdowns, our farmers were kept out of their limits. They produced in unprecedented numbers and we bought from them at record levels. To ensure there are no halts in the agriculture sector, the government gave more MSP under a direct benefit transfer scheme.

The Prime Minister said India has set an example before the world by giving free ration to more than 80 crore countrymen.

He said that the government focussed on infra projects to help generate employment opportunities during corona times.

The Prime Minister added that the country's hiring trend has improved as compared to the first COVID wave.

"We have generated over 27 lakh jobs in the IT sector as per Nasscom report," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)