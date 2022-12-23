Multi-country roadshows get investment intents worth Rs 7.12 trn for UP

The government has already pulled in intents worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore through the multi-country roadshows held between December 9 and December 19.

This is against the target of attracting worth Rs 10 lakh crore through the Global Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in February.

According to the government spokesman, nearly half of the total proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore were received from the UK and US alone.

Stating that this was the first time after Independence that teams from went on a global tour with the aim to invite from all over the world, the chief minister has expressed satisfaction over the efforts made so far but told the respective teams to "pursue the 'intents' into 'investment' with follow-up action and perseverance so that 'Brand UP' may be fortified further".

"For the ease of operation, the officials concerned must form country-specific dedicated teams to follow up with the willing investors," he stated.

Senior UP ministers, who led the GIS roadshows abroad, apprised Yogi Adityanath about their experience of interacting with the potential .

Some ministers have also given their inputs for strengthening Brand UP.

