National Logistics Policy to boost ease of doing business: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Govt working on one logistic law for all modes of transportation: Gadkari
India to account for 20% of our overall top line in 5 yrs: FM Logistic
Need to reduce logistics cost in India to boost growth: Nitin Gadkari
Wearing rear seat belt set to become mandatory, says Nitin Gadkari
RSS doesn't discriminate, Gadkari once told Ratan Tata at inauguration
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the National Logistics Policy which focuses on re-engineering, digitisation and multimodal transport, would further boost 'ease of doing business' for all industries and stakeholders.
The road transport and highways minister in a tweet further said the policy will completely change India's logistics sector, boost seamless movement of goods and reduce carbon footprints.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the National Logistics Policy that seeks to address challenges facing the transport sector and bring down the logistics cost of businesses from 13-14 per cent to a single digit.
At a grand launch event, Modi said the policy aims to expedite the last-mile delivery, helping businesses save time and money.
While the new policy addresses challenges of the logistics sector, it together with the infrastructure augmentation plan PM Gati Shakti will address gaps, the prime minister added.
The Union government has been working on the National Logistics Policy for three years.
The commerce ministry released a draft logistics policy for consultation in 2019, but it was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The National Logistics Policy was once again announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2022-23.
The draft policy provides for the government creating a single point of reference for all logistics and trade facilitation matters, reducing costs for the logistics sector to 10 per cent in five years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU