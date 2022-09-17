Sitharaman participates in roundtable with Singapore, talks bilateral ties

-
ALSO READ
At Ministerial Conference, WTO faces litmus test on food security issue
WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference: Food security, vax equity to top agenda
Low expectations from the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference
WTO MC12 Day 1: Fishing subsidies to food crisis, here's what was discussed
S Africa keen to engage with India Business Forum for bilateral cooperation
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday participated in the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable conference along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with a visiting delegation from the island nation led by its Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
During the meeting, the Ministers emphasised on ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the emerging and futuristic areas.
The two sides deliberated upon a wide range of issues which inter alia included financial sector operations, fintech, regulatory cooperation, investment opportunities and current economic arrangements.
Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Bala, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Transport Minister S. Iswaran also participated in the deliberations.
--IANS
ans/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU