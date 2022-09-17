Sisodia okays road redevelopment projects worth Rs 29.77 cr for west Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister has approved road redevelopment projects worth Rs 29.77 crore for the city's western part, according to a statement.

Nine west Delhi roads, including Najafgarh Road, Punjab Garden Road, Ginni Devi Road, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Marg, Pankaj Batra Marg and Lal Sai Mandir Marg, will be strengthened and given a new look under the project.

The government will also strengthen the 10-km service lane between Mundka Industrial Area Metro Pillar No. 410 to 570 on Rohtak Road.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, directed officials to follow safety norms during the construction work to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

"Delhi government, as part of its vision to make city roads world class, is conducting a survey of the capital's roads with experts and preparing blueprints for making these stretches stronger and safe," Sisodia said in the statement.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will also maintain the pavements, central verges and service lanes, including lane marking, white washing of parapet walls and railings, of these road stretches.

"As the roads in these areas were developed a long time back, they have now developed cracks on their upper surface, due to which the movement of vehicles has been blocked in many places," Sisodia said.

"With the strengthening of these roads, the traffic will be smooth and the travel time of the people will be saved," he added.

Sisodia also said Rohtak Road was one of Delhi's busiest stretches with lakhs of vehicles moving via the stretch every day, leading to heavy traffic jams.

Due to the presence of a large number of industries, the existing service lane along the road is also loaded with vehicles and requires maintenance from time to time, he added.

The service lane will be developed to improve the commute of the employees at the industries.

The road strengthening project includes re-carpeting of roads, comprehensive maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges, and service lanes, greenery on the central verge and on either side of the road.

Maintenance of aesthetics such as road furniture, pedestrian pathways and LED lights will also be taken care of, Sisodia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)