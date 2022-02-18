Need to bridge global infra funding gap: FM Sitharaman at G20 meet

-
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday emphasised the need for bridging the infrastructure funding gap and developing innovative financing mechanisms for an inclusive growth in the sector.
Participating in a virtual session on 'sustainable financing and infrastructure' at the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 presidency of Indonesia, she supported the efforts being made for scaling up the sustainable finance instruments, with a focus on improving accessibility and affordability.
"Sharing her perspectives on #infrastructure, FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted the need for bridging the global infrastructure financing gap, development of #innovative financing mechanisms and mobilisation of public and private investment in inclusive infrastructure," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
