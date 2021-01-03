New supply of office space down 30-35% in 2020 amid pandemic: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Embassy to merge assets with IBREL, create one of India's largest realtors
Office absorption up 52% in Q4 of CY20 on sequential basis: JLL report
Rent trends will largely mirror the demand curve: Niranjan Hiranandani
Blackstone, Brookfield bet on Indian office REITs for attractive yield
Fuelled by demand in southern markets, office leasing rises 64% in Q3CY20
-
Fresh supply of office space fell 30-35 per cent year-on-year in 2020 across major cities mainly on lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultants JLL and Savills.
While JLL India reported that new supply of office space across seven major cities declined 30 per cent to 36.34 million sq ft in 2020 from 51.62 million sq ft in the previous year, the UK-based Savills said fresh supply dropped to 30.6 million sq ft from 47.1 million sq ft across six big cities.
New office space supply was less impacted than the demand, which fell by around 45-50 per cent with corporates deferring their expansion plan and adopting work-from-home policy for employees.
The supply was also hit due to the nationwide lockdown that brought all construction activities to a standstill during April-May.
As a result, JLL said the vacancy level of office space increased to 14 per cent in December from 12.8 per cent in March 2020. As per Savills data, the overall vacancy level marginally increased to 11.7 per cent in 2020 as new supply exceeded the pace of leasing.
"Occupiers continue to review their real estate portfolios and are adopting consolidation and optimisation strategies through the year. The relatively subdued net absorption levels could not keep pace with new completions. This resulted in overall vacancy increasing from 13.5 per cent in Q3 2020 to 14 per cent in Q4 2020," JLL India said.
On the demand side, both JLL India and Savills India reported steep fall in leasing activities of office space.
Net leasing fell 44 per cent during 2020 to 25.82 million sq ft from a record 46.5 million sq ft in the previous year across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru, according to JLL India.
In Savills database, leasing of office space fell to 27.4 million sq ft in 2020 from 55.7 million sq ft across six cities. Savills research has not captured the Kolkata market.
On office rentals, JLL said office rents in 2020 remained stable across the major office markets in India.
However, Savills said that the rental value change across micro-markets varied within a city compared to last year. NCR saw an average decline of about 7 per cent year-on-year, while Chennai and Hyderabad saw 3 per cent year-on-year fall. Mumbai and Pune markets sustained similar rental ranges as last year.
"The year 2019 saw historic highs with net absorption crossing 46 mn sq ft. In 2020, net absorption dipped by 44 per cent when compared to 2019. However, a comparison to the average annual net absorption levels between 2016 and 2018 elucidates a more realistic and thus resilient nature of the Indian office market," said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India.
Strong market fundamentals, sustained IT sector growth, increasing demand from sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, FMCG and the increasing presence of institutional investors will continue to drive the office market, JLL said.
Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur said, "The overall story of 2020 is the one of survival, and most markets did exactly that. While the story of Indian office market in 2020 may not be as glorious as it was in 2019 and 2018, it still continues to strive and display resilience, in the face of COVID-induced slowdown.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU