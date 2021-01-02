Garment sector hopeful of achieving growth in 2021, says industry body

-
With COVID-19 making the year 2020 a year of learning and turbulence, the textile and apparel sector is confident of achieving the much needed growth in 2021.
The sector can make 2021 a year of progress by focusing on USA for apparels, as the textile industry had benefited from the volumes in the market in the first 10 months of 2020, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said on Saturday.
"Now, its time to step up the efforts to repeat the same success in the US market for our apparel products," he said.
Vietnams Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union would intensify competition for India, and at the same time a level-playing field with top competing nations for the US market in terms of duty combined with quick economic recovery make a compelling case for Indian apparel sector for immediate growth, he said.
"We need to intensify efforts and focus on all levels, including those at the government, cluster and companies to grab our share in the US markets," he said.
Stressing on value addition with new capex, he said using the low-interest and easy liquidity combined with robust demand during post-COVID-19 times, the sector can hit the target of 20 per cent increase in per product revenue.
The sector should use the forthcoming production- linked incentive scheme as the stepping stone for much-needed product diversification and innovation to attract global buyers, the convenor said.
Stating that all manufacturing units need to invest in technology adoption and digital initiatives, he said to equip the industry and eco system, culture-building of having an agile mindset is the forward to institutionalise the success.
The industry is currently managing the trade well with sufficient liquidity due to infusion of funds in the system with Central governments Emergency Credit Line Guaranteed Scheme, he said.
The sector needs to utilise the opportunity to maintain the financial discipline to work on shorter credit terms across the value chain to improve the business performance and sustain the recovery momentum, he said.
As a dynamic textile association, ITF would enable the strategies in line with these focus areas with its member companies and work towards the theme and goal of 2021 'A Year of Progress for the Textile and Apparel Sector', he said.
