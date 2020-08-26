NHAI develops portal to track performance of developers, consultants

The Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has developed a portal



to track the performance of its developers and consultants.

The portal-based objective assessment has been initiated to track the performance of consultants, contractors and concessionaires for various projects.

The portal is available on the website under Vendor Performance Evaluation System'.

"Under this portal, the vendors are required to conduct a self-assessment and upload the documents related to the project activities being executed by them, on the portal. The submissions are reviewed at multiple levels by NHAI, based on which a vendor rating is generated," the Authority said in a statement.

The portal contains provisions for rating the projects according to the mode of implementation and status of completion under BOT(build-operate-transfer) toll , BOT (annuity) HAM (hybrid, annuity mode), EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) works.

Besides, the ratings would be for NHAI's engineers, independent engineers and DPR consultants, it said.

To ensure that the evaluation is done in the most objective and balanced way, the vendor rating generated post multi-level reviews, shall be shared with the vendor, it said.

The vendor will also be given an opportunity to appeal against the generated rating, it added.

"As on date, vendors have filled data for 853 projects (519 Consultants and 334 Contractors) which are under review at different stages. The vendors who fail to upload the requisite documents on the portal shall not be allowed to participate in the bids of NHAI," it said.

Suitable amendments in bidding documents are being incorporated to make rating of vendors as one of the qualification criteria for awarding new projects.

This rating system will increase the accountability of vendors thereby improving the quality of highways, it said.

