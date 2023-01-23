JUST IN
Business Standard

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highway projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in MP

The 28 national highway projects has a total length of 550 km

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | Highway projects | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways

Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated highway projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

The 28 national highway projects has a total length of 550 km.

Gadkari, the minister for road transport and highways, said that the construction of Powai, Orchha, Harpalpur, Kaithi Padhariya Kala, Patna Tamauli, Jasso, Nagaud and Sagar Link Road bypasses will reduce the traffic pressure in the city.

He said with the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier and the logistic cost will be reduced, the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement.

The minister said with the construction of this corridor, connectivity from Bhopal to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi will be good. Construction of a 2-lane road with paved shoulder from Tikamgarh to Orchha will make traffic safe.

Gadkari also announced the construction of a four-lane greenfield road of 105 kilometre length from Bamitha to Satna at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. With the construction of this road, tourism of Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho and Bandhavgarh National Park will get a boost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 22:41 IST

