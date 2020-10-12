Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 11,571 cr projects in Kerala

Union Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven worth Rs 11,571 crore in on Tuesday, the government said.

In addition, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs minister will inaugurate a 27 km highway project - Kazhakoottam to Mukkola, built at a cost of Rs 1,121 crore.

Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 8 National in tomorrow through video conference, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Monday.

These include laying of the foundation stone for seven projects to be built at a cost of Rs 11,571 crore, the statement said.

Over 200 km long highways worth Rs 12,692 crore will give a big boost to the economic prosperity of the state, it added.

The event will be attended by the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan and Union Ministers V K Singh and V Muraleedharan, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.

