Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 11,571 cr projects in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Indecisive officials dealing with highway projects to face action: Gadkari
Gadkari lays foundation stone of Rs 3K-cr highway projects in Manipur
Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of 11 highway projects in UP
Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000-cr projects in Haryana
Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 3,000 cr highway projs for Manipur
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of seven highway projects worth Rs 11,571 crore in Kerala on Tuesday, the government said.
In addition, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs minister will inaugurate a 27 km highway project - Kazhakoottam to Mukkola, built at a cost of Rs 1,121 crore.
Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 8 National Highway projects in Kerala tomorrow through video conference, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Monday.
These include laying of the foundation stone for seven projects to be built at a cost of Rs 11,571 crore, the statement said.
Over 200 km long highways worth Rs 12,692 crore will give a big boost to the economic prosperity of the state, it added.
The event will be attended by the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan and Union Ministers V K Singh and V Muraleedharan, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU