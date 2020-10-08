No change in export policy of iron ore pellets; opinion under review: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Cong alleges violation of laws in iron pellet exports worth Rs 40,000 cr
NMDC slashes iron ore price by Rs 400/tonne in second cut in 40 days
Iron ore exports, prices rose sharply, but only eastern miners benefited
Iron ore surplus rises sharply in Karnataka on falling demand, export ban
Iron ore prices surge, but export curbs play spoilsport for Indian firms
-
The government on Thursday said there has been no change in the export policy of iron ore pellets not manufactured by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, rebutting charges levelled by the Congress that Rs 40,000 crore worth of the product was exported in violation of rules by some private players, causing loss to the state exchequer.
Issuing a clarification, the Department of Commerce said that a notification, dated September 26, 2014, was issued, as per which the export policy of iron ore pellets manufactured by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) was amended to 'free' from 'canalised'.
In that notification, a policy condition was also added that the export of the pellets manufactured by KIOCL is to be done by KIOCL, Bangalore or any entity authorised by them, it said.
"However, there has been no amendment to the export policy of Iron Ore Pellets not manufactured by KIOCL," it added.
The government also clarified that the legal opinion from Deputy Legal Advisor, Department of Legal Affairs "has not been endorsed" by the senior officials of the department and cannot be taken as the official legal view on this matter. "The matter for final legal position is under consideration," it said.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the Modi government changed export laws to "favour some corporates" after it assumed power in 2014.
He alleged that the government removed the 64 per cent concentration cap on iron ore and allowed public-sector KIOCL to export the ore to countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
Khera cited a note of the Ministry of Law and Justice, issued on September 10, specifying that permission to export iron ore pellets was only given to KIOCL and not to any other entity.
The commerce ministry, which deals with issues related to foreign trade, stated that as per the export policy, items not mentioned specifically in the export schedule are free for exports.
"As per export data, iron ore pellets were taking place even prior to change in export duty in 2011-12...Thus, the linkage to changes in 2014 notification is misleading and is not backed by data," it added.
Further, it said that the legal opinion from Deputy Legal Advisor, Department of Legal Affairs "has not been endorsed" by the senior officials of the department and cannot be taken as the official legal view on this matter.
"The matter for final legal position is under consideration," it said.
According to the clarification, India exported 1,48,76,270 tonnes of these pellets during 2004-2014.
It added that to promote the export of pellets as a value added product, then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, had reduced export duty to 'nil' during the 2011-12 budget.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU