Cong alleges violation of laws in iron pellet exports worth Rs 40,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
NMDC slashes iron ore price by Rs 400/tonne in second cut in 40 days
Iron ore prices likely to bounce back in H2FY21, expected to gain 15%
Iron ore surplus rises sharply in Karnataka on falling demand, export ban
Iron ore exports, prices rose sharply, but only eastern miners benefited
Iron ore dispatches disrupted in key NMDC mines after state govt order
-
The Congress on Thursday alleged that Rs 40,000 crore worth of iron ore pellets were exported in violation of rules by some private players, causing losses to the state exchequer, and demanded that names of these entities be made public.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the Modi government changed export laws to favour some corporates after it assumed power in 2014.
The government removed the 64 per cent concentration cap on iron ore and allowed public-sector Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) to export the ore to countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, he alleged.
Khera cited a note of the Ministry of Law and Justice, issued on September 10, specifying that permission to export iron ore pellets was only given to KIOCL and not to any other entity. Those who exported precious iron ore, were doing it in contravention of rules, the note said.
The Congress leader alleged that private players exported iron ore pellets while not paying 30 per cent export duty to the exchequer and took advantage of the new law.
"By not paying the export duty the private players have robbed the government of around Rs 12,000 crore in duty fee. Under the Foreign Trade Development and Regulation Act 1992, these private players are liable to a penalty of Rs 2,00,000 crores for this gross illegality," Khera told reporters.
It is estimated that these private firms have exported iron ore worth Rs 40,000 crore since 2014 violating laws as they did not have the licence to export the ore, Khera alleged, adding that these private players were not even reprimanded or questioned by the central government.
He alleged that this government works for the benefit of a select few" and said, "we demand that an investigation must be initiated to expose the corruption since 2014 and how officials in the steel ministry allowed this theft in broad daylight".
"Why was high quality iron ore with greater than 64 per cent iron concentration allowed to be exported contrary to earlier practices? Which private firms have exported iron ore without permission since 2014? A detailed list must be made public," he said.
Khera also asked what action has been initiated, if any, against the officials of the steel ministry who allowed such illegal export to take place and whether the change in policy of removing export duty for iron ore pellets was done in consultation with all stakeholders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU