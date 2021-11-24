No clarity on paddy procurement by Centre, says Telangana govt

-
ALSO READ
Telangana to earmark 1,500 beds for black fungus cases, says CM KC Rao
GM row may not affect rice exports for now; govt rules out 'contamination'
Telangana coronavirus update: State govt extends lockdown by 10 days
PV Narasimha Rao father of economic reforms in India: CJI Ramana
Huzurabad bypoll: A battle of prestige for KCR, Rajender
-
There was no categorical assurance from the Centre on the quantity of paddy that it would procure from Telangana this season, even as the NDA government made it clear that it would not purchase parboiled rice, the state government has said.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials has been camping in the national capital on the issues on paddy purchase and others.
A high-level delegation of state ministers and MPs held lengthy discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goel separately in New Delhi on Tuesday for nearly three and a half hours, a release from the Chief Minister's office said on late Tuesday night.
The discussions will continue on November 26 as there was no headway.
The central government has not given any clarification on the issue of purchase of paddy harvested by the Telangana farmers this monsoon season. The Union ministers have said they will clarify on November 26 as to how much ordinary rice will be bought, the release said.
However, the Centre has responded positively to Rao's demand that the annual grain purchase target should be announced in advance.
Appreciating Rao's suggestion, the Prime Minister Narendra Modiled government clarified that henceforth, the purchase quantities of annual grain will be announced in advance and the new policy will be implemented from next year. The policy will be applicable to all states, the CMO said.
The Telangana government and BJP party engaged in war of words making allegations and counter allegation on paddy procurement policy of the Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU