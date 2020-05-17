No fresh insolvency to be initiated for 1 year under IBC: FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus outbreak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of situation
15 different measures FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced today
Rescue financiers call for ministry's protection in insolvency proceedings
11 steps taken by FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the agrarian economy
Amended IBC sets threshold for initiating corporate insolvency cases
-
In a bid to give relief to companies defaulting on loans due to the Covid-19 stress, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said no fresh insolvency will be initiated for one year under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Also, coronavirus-related debt will be excluded from definition of default, she said.
#WATCH Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the last tranche of #EconomicPackage https://t.co/doq5YvOydo— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
Minimum threshold to initiative insolvency proceeding has been raised to Rs 1 crore from Rs 100,000 to benefit MSMEs, she said adding that an Ordinance will be promulgated to bring this change in IBC, news agency PTI reported.
She also announced decriminalisation of the Companies Act in violations involving minor technical and procedural defaults including shortcoming in CSR reporting, inadequacies in board report, filing defaults and delay in holding AGM.
ALSO READ: Non-strategic PSUs to be privatised; MGNREGS to get additional Rs 40,000 cr
Majority of the compoundable offences sections will be shifted to internal adjudication mechanism (IAM), she said adding that amendments will be brought through an Ordinance and will de-clog the criminal courts and NCLT.
Seven compoundable offences under the Companies Act altogether dropped and five to be dealt with under alternative framework, the finance minister said.
Also, the government allowed companies to directly list securities in permissible foreign jurisdictions.
Private companies, which list non-convertible debentures on stock exchanges, would not to be regarded as listed companies, she added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU