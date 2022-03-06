No further financial relaxation for highway companies after March 22

The Centre is unlikely to extend any of the Covid-19 relief measures given earlier to the infrastructure sector for highway projects, after the end of this month. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is of the view that the effect of the pandemic has been neutralised and as the industry has not asked for any further relief, these relaxations can now be rolled back as the fiscal ends.

Many of these provisions which were offered during the last two years of the pandemic, conclude on March 31. These provisions were put in place to tackle the liquidity crunch in the sector ...