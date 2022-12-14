JUST IN
Just 1% of Telangana's tenant farmers got crop damage compensation: Study
No info from state govts about deadlock between VCs, chancellors: Centre
Inflation to decline more; govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target: FM
Sugar output may fall marginally in 2022-23 due to extended rains: Industry
India gets support on its proposed finance track priorities for 2023 at G20
National Credit Framework released for public feedback: Govt to Parliament
Govt intends to promote freshwater fishing: Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar
FinMin lifts ban on printing of calendars by ministries after 2 years gap
Parliament passes bill to mandate use of renewable energy, carbon trading
Russia replaces Iraq as top oil supplier to India in Nov with 23% share
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Inflation to decline more; govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target: FM
Just 1% of Telangana's tenant farmers got crop damage compensation: Study
Business Standard

No info from state govts about deadlock between VCs, chancellors: Centre

The Centre has not received any information from state governments about deadlocks between university vice-chancellors and chancellors, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday

Topics
education system | Education ministry | Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Students, college, education, universities, admissions

The Centre has not received any information from state governments about deadlocks between university vice-chancellors and chancellors, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar also denied that the government is considering to set up a commission for ease of selection of qualified and skilled persons for appointment as vice-chancellors.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has framed UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018, notified in the Gazette of India on 18th July, 2018," he said.

The minister was responding to questions from Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on whether there is a deadlock between vice-chancellors and chancellors of universities in states and if the government is formulating any policy in this regard.

"This ministry has not received any reference from the state government related to deadlock between the vice-chancellor and the chancellor of the universities of the states," Sarkar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on education system

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.