Odisha govt invests in power infrastructure to provide 24x7 power supply

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the state government is investing significantly in improving power infrastructure to provide 24x7 quality power to all.
The Chief Minister said this at an orientation programme organized at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan for the new recruits of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) on virtual mode, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release said.
According to the press release, as many as 60 Management Trainees and 175 Junior Technicians joined OPTCL.
Patnaik said that electricity being the prime mover of the economy, the state government has given utmost thrust to building quality power infrastructure.
For ensuring 24-7 quality and stable electricity supply to all, the government has been investing significantly in the power sector to enhance the generation capacity, strengthen the transmission and distribution infrastructure, and provide electricity to all.
The government's advance planning has brought the state from a power deficit to a surplus situation, he added.
He further said, Rs 1800 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 99 numbers of 33 KV primary substations to strengthen the distribution network of the State.
Appreciating the role of new entrants in OPTCL, he said, "All of you will be playing a critical role in this crucial sector to ensure that our farmers, entrepreneurs and small scale industries get quality and reliable power uninterruptedly."
Stating that the government is committed to creating employment opportunities for the youth, Patnaik said that since 2010, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd has recruited more than 2000 young men and women. Joining the programme from Kalahandi, Minister for Energy, Industry and MSME Dibya Sankar Mishra advised the new recruits to work hard for realizing the Chief Minister's dream of providing electricity to all including the people of the remotest part of the State.
Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that OPTCL has provided a robust transmission infrastructure in the state. He called upon the youngsters to remain committed, extremely vigilant while working in this excellent state PSU.
