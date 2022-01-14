Oil demand recovery in India poised to weather Covid comeback

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
Indian oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. is cautiously optimistic that the nation’s recovery from the pandemic will remain largely intact, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Infections have surged and fewer vehicles are traversing the streets of India’s capital, but authorities have so far refrained from instituting a nationwide lockdown, opting for targeted restrictions such as closing bars. While people are avoiding unnecessary travel, there hasn’t been a substantial impact to demand, according to Hindustan Petroleum Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana.
“There’s no doubt January will be subdued compared to December,” Surana said, predicting that the current surge in Covid-19 infections should flatten this month. “I’m not seeing a longish trend to this wave.”
India was hit hard by a devastating outbreak of the delta variant early last year that overwhelmed the health system, although the nation was spared a collapse in oil demand similar to 2020 after avoiding a nationwide lockdown. The economy recovered over the second half of 2021 as vaccinations rates rose, with diesel consumption climbing to a two-year high in December and gasoline use at the highest in records going back to 1998.
Over the first 10 days of 2022, sales of gasoline and diesel -- which together make up more than half of India’s overall petroleum consumption -- dipped by 2% to 3% from a year earlier, according to preliminary estimates by refinery officials with direct knowledge of the matter. Foot traffic through the nation’s airports has also dropped, data from the Civil Aviation Ministry show.
The overall outlook still remains bullish. India’s total oil demand is expected to grow 4% to 5% over the 12 month ending March 31 compared with a year earlier, according to Prashant Vasisht, vice president at ICRA Ltd., the local unit of Moody’s Investors Service. The current virus wave won’t have a lasting impact on demand, Vasisht said, forecasting 3% to 5% growth next year.
India’s refiners are also keeping crude purchases robust. Bharat Petroleum Corp. is seeking additional volumes from Saudi Arabia for February delivery, while top processor Indian Oil Corp. recently issued a tender seeking to buy crude from West Africa to the Americas for February and March loadings.
“February onwards, it will be normal again,” Hindustan Petroleum’s Surana said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU