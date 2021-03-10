On track to implement 'Single Window Clearance' system: DPIIT Chief

Centre is on track to implement the 'Single Window Clearance' system by April 15, as part of 'ease of doing business', a senior official said on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the process will enable a much smoother route for conducting business in India.

It is envisaged to do away with plethora of approvals required under existing regulations.

According to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra, the new single windows clearance process would be effective from April 15.

He pointed out that it will apply to all businesses that want to set up greenfield operations or expand their existing facilities.

At present, there are 14 states that have on-boarded the system.

Besides, 6,000 compliance related regulations would be removed from the statute by August 15.

Also, the process of decriminalising Corporate laws and regulations would be expanded further to ensure that genuine investors do not suffer on account of anti wilted laws.

As part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package the government had last year also announced a series of efforts to decriminalise corporate laws while instituting regulation to foster --IANS

