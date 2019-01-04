Order issued against nine companies for not passing Rs 559 cr GST benefits

The GST anti-profiteering authority has issued orders against 9 businesses which were found to have not passed on rate cut benefits to the tune of Rs 559.88 crore to borrowers, Parliament was informed Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Pratap Shukla said the has recommended rate reduction in respect of 400 groups of goods and 96 groups of services.

"Government has taken cognizance of cases for not giving full benefits of the GST to the people by some companies. To investigate such matters, the government has set up (NAA)," Shukla said.

He said the NAA has received 80 investigation reports from the of Anti Profiteering (DGAP), from which final orders have been issued in 29 cases.



"Nine orders where profiteering confirmed amounting to Rs 559.88 crore (approx)" were passed by the NAA, he added.

Shukla said the NAA has been holding regular meeting with zonal screening committees and the chief commissioners of GST to stress upon the consumer awareness programmes.

"Consumer welfare organisations have also been roped in to facilitate outreach activities," he said, adding the NAA helpline number is 21400643 and consumers can also send complaints through email to the NAA.



In reply to a separate question, Shukla said the overall disposal rate of sanction of GST refund of unutilised input tax credit to the various taxpayers, including exporters, is more than 95 per cent.

"The government has not failed to pay input tax credit refunds to exporters," he said, adding the pendency of refund claims is being constantly monitored by the senior officers and appropriate action is initiated.

As of december 27, 2018, 1.17 crore taxpayers are registered under the GST, which include 60.73 lakh existing (excise, service tax) taxpayers and 56.74 lakh newly registered.

"A new simplified return filing system shall be rolled out on a trial basis with effect from April 1, 2019," Shukla said.