JUST IN
Agriculture sector remains resilient; Rabi sowing off to strong start: RBI
Commerce ministry shares Russia's list of goods for imports with exporters
Indian authorities hold up export of 27,000 Vivo phones in clash with China
Top Headlines: Vi's fundraising on hold, trade settlement in rupee & more
What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?
Restricted judicial review doesn't mean court will sit back: Supreme Court
Headwinds to more than halve H2 growth to 4-4.5%: India Ratings
PM congratulates UN for launch of International Year Of Millets 2023
Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food, says WTO
India emerging as key investment destination amid China's zero-Covid policy
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Agriculture sector remains resilient; Rabi sowing off to strong start: RBI
Business Standard

Other countries should trust credibility of Indian regulations: RBI Guv Das

The India of today is different from what it was earlier and regulators of other countries should trust the credibility of Indian regulations, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | Shaktikanta Das

IANS  |  Chennai 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo: Bloomberg)

The India of today is vastly different from what it was earlier and regulators of other countries should trust the credibility of Indian regulations, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

He also hoped for an early resolution on the issue of derecognition of six Indian clearing houses by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Responding to media queries on the subject, the Governor said the RBI is hopeful for a resolution soon.

He said India is different from what it was earlier and its regulations are stringent, adding that other regulators should trust the credibility of the Indian regulations.

According to RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar, discussions are on with the other parties to solve the issue.

The six central counterparties (CCP) derecognised by the ESMA are: Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL), NSE Clearing Ltd (NSCCL), Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing (MCXCCL), India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Ltd (IICC) and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd (NICCL).

At a recent conference, Sankar had said that the tendency of developed economies to contain the risk of their entities by attempting to maintain control of regulation and risk management practices of third countries.

He said, for instance European banks may not be able to operate through Indian financial infrastructure entities unless their home regulator accords "equivalence" treatment to the Indian infrastructure entities or these entities are endorsed or recognised.

"Such treatment involves ability to call for information, supervise , inspect and (at least potentially) impose penalty on Indian entities. This amounts to an unfortunate interference in the regulatory architecture in India, especially given the fact that these Indian entities meet relevant global standards, set by Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures," Sankar said.

--IANS

vj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 14:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.