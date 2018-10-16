Over 40% of world's stunted children live in India, says NGO report

More than 40 per cent of the world's live in India, a report compiled by the NGO has said.

The report was released by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday.

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience due to poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation, the report on ' and - Freeing Future Generations from Malnutrition' said.



Children are defined as stunted if their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the child growth standards median.

As per the report, malnutrition estimates are worrying as poor causes 45 per cent of the deaths among children below five years.

Further, the report stated that 60 per cent of the malnutrition burden in the country falls on Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.