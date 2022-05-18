Parl panel holds meeting for discussing railway connectivity to ports

-
Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is scheduled to convene a meeting with the Railway Board Chairman and officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Ports on the subject of 'Railway Safety and Rail Connectivity to Ports'.
The meeting is scheduled at 11 AM in Parliament premises in which the Committee members will hear points of the Railway Board Chairman and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety.
Besides, officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways have also been asked to be present in the meeting and put up their opinion before the panel on the subject 'Railway Safety and Rail Connectivity to Ports'.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is led by its Chairman and BJP Member of Parliament T G Venkatesh.
Port-rail connectivity is a strategic element of port development, both in economic and competitive terms and to reduce negative externalities on people and the environment.
Even though railways represent a tremendous opportunity to improve port competitiveness, their effectiveness varies according to the particular characteristics of each industry.
Geographical and economic aspects, industry structure, type of foreign trade and institutional structure are some of the factors influencing the successful implementation of Port-rail connectivity.
