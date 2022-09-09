Passenger vehicle dispatches surge 21% in Aug on better chip supply, demand

-
ALSO READ
Passenger vehicle wholesales jump over two-fold to 2,51,052 units in May
Automakers maneuvering with different gears to shift towards EV
Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March to 271,358 units: FADA
China opposes new US chip law, says it will undermine global supply chains
Nissan India reports 25% decline in domestic wholesales in March
-
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India witnessed a 21 per cent annual growth in August riding on improved supplies of semiconductors and festive demand, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
As per the latest data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches to dealers stood at 2,81,210 units last month, against 2,32,224 units in August 2021.
Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to 15,57,429 units last month, compared to 13,38,740 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 16 per cent.
Total three-wheeler sales rose to 38,369 units last month against 23,606 units in August 2021, up 63 per cent.
Sales across segments rose by 18 per cent to 18,77,072 units in August this year, from 15,94,573 units in the same month last year, SIAM said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU