Peak power supply across India crosses record 201GW mark

The maximum all India power demand met or the highest supply in a day crossed the record level of 201 GW mark showing spurt on Tuesday amid sweltering heat in large parts of the country.
"The maximum All India power demand met is 201.066 GW at 14:51 hours today," a power ministry statement said.
It has surpassed last year's (record of) maximum demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on 7th July 2021, it informed.
The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country, the ministry explained.
In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9 per cent as per the ministry's statement. Further, it stated that the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in months of May-June.
The government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts are being made and measures are being taken for better utilisation of various resources.
