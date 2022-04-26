19 firms file applications under PLI scheme for white goods in 2nd round

-
ALSO READ
What are the challenges facing the PLI scheme?
Govt expects Rs 34,090-cr investment under PLI scheme for electronics mfng
TMS Ep141: Income tax changes, PLI challenges, markets, Bear Trap
Steel, auto, textile companies at heart of PLI scheme job target
SAIL exploring categories under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Chairman
-
As many as 19 companies, including LG Electronics and Wipro, have filed applications with proposed investments of Rs 1,548 crore to avail benefits under the production linked incentive scheme for white goods in the second round, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday,
The government in March reopened the application window for its Rs 6,238-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for air-conditioners (ACs) and LED lights with an aim to accommodate more players as several firms have expressed interest in the initiative.
The ministry said that among the 19 applicants, eight are for AC components and 11 for LED Lights.
Over the next five years, these 19 companies are expected to achieve production of about Rs 26,880 crore of components of ACs and LED Lights and generate direct employment of 5,522 persons, it added.
Several companies like LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Adani Copper Tubes, Jindal Poly films, Crompton Greaves, Wipro, Zeco Aircon, Starion India and Swaminathan Enterprises are among companies which have applied for manufacturing components of Air conditioners and LED Lights, it said.
Applications have been filed for the production of components which are not manufactured in India presently with sufficient capacity.
"19 companies have filed applications for PLI scheme for white goods in the second round of applications with committed investments of Rs 1,548 crore," it added.
The ministry said that altogether, the scheme will bring investment in the component manufacturing eco-system of ACs and LED Lights industry to the tune of Rs 7,074 crore and generate about 2 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.
The scheme is expected to lead to a total production of components of ACs and LEDs in India of about Rs 1,07,134 crore.
Initially, online applications were received from June 15, 2021, till September 15, 2021. A total of 52 companies had filed their application. After evaluation of all the applications, 42 applicants with a committed investment of Rs 4,614 crore were selected as beneficiaries under the scheme.
The online application window for the second round was open from March 10 to April 25 this year. The selection of final applicants will be done within 60 days from the date of closure of the application window.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU