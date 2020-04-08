Pending tax refunds up to Rs 500,000 to be issued immediately: I-T Dept

In a bid to provide immediate relief to business entities and individuals amid crisis, the Income Tax department has decided to issue all the pending refunds up to Rs 500,000, immediately.

The move will benefit over 1.4 million taxpayers across the country.

“It has also been decided to issue all pending GST and Customs refunds which would provide benefit to around 100,000 business entities, including MSMEs,” the I-T department said in a statement.





Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000.

There have been about 150 deaths in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and over 5,000 positive cases.