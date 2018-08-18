Phased rollout of face recognition feature for Aadhaar from Sept 15: UIDAI

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI has finally announced a phased rollout of face recognition feature as an additional mode of authentication, starting with telecom service providers from September 15.

The Authority had earlier planned to roll out face recognition feature from July 1, a target that was later pushed to August 1.

It has also proposed a monetary disincentive for telcos found slipping on the prescribed targets from mid next month.

For authentication agencies other than telecom service providers (TSPs), UIDAI said specific instructions will be issued on the implementation of face authentication feature, but did not give a fresh deadline.

Significantly, the (UIDAI) has further said 'live face photo' capture and its verification with the photo obtained in will be essential in those cases where is used for issuance of mobile SIMs.

UIDAI says the move is aimed at curbing the possibility of fingerprint spoofing or cloning, and seeks to tighten the audit process and security around issuance and activation of mobile SIMs.

It may be recalled that in June this year, a Hyderabad-based mobile SIM card distributor had forged details for activating thousands of SIMs.

"This instruction (for matching live face photo with photo) will apply only where is used for issuance of SIMs. As per Telecom Department's instructions, if SIM is issued through other means without Aadhaar, then these instructions will not apply," UIDAI CEO Pandey told PTI.

UIDAI has proposed a two-factor authentication for use of face recognition by telcos. Where an individual provides Aadhaar number, the authentication will be done using fingerprint or iris and face. For individuals providing Virtual ID, the authentication can be on basis of fingerprint or iris.

UIDAI said in case where an individual is unable to authenticate fingerprint or iris, face authentication can be used as an additional mode, to make the system more inclusive.

"TSPs are hereby directed that with effect from September 15, 2018, at least 10 per cent of their total monthly authentication transactions shall be performed using face authentication in this manner. Any shortfall in transactions using face authentication would be charged at Rs 0.20 per transaction," said a UIDAI circular.

Pandey said this will ensure that telcos provide face capture facilities to customers who encounter difficulty in authentication due to worn out fingerprints.

"Combination of a live face with a fingerprint in authentication will also enhance Aadhaar security as it will effectively curb fingerprint spoofing," Pandey said.

The circular also states that after successful authentication, the telecom operators will also capture the live face photo (that is, not merely holding a still photo in front of a camera) of the individual, over and above the photo captured for face authentication.

"It shall be the responsibility of the TSP that the live photo thus captured shall be verified at their backend system with the photo received in eKYC before activation of the SIM.

"The TSP shall store both the photos in its database for audit purpose...this process shall be followed for the eKYC performed for all the customers for issuance of SIM cards," the circular said.

Failure to comply will invite a financial disincentive in line with the prescribed norms, the authority warned.

"It has been noticed that due to non-readiness of few device providers, the various AUAs (Authentication User Agencies) were not in a position to implement face authentication with effect from August 1, 2018.

"Therefore, to avoid any inconvenience to the public it has been decided to roll out the face authentication in a phased manner," UIDAI said.