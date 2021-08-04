PM likely to address officials, heads of missions on exports on Aug 6

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address on August 6 heads of missions of different countries, senior government officials from the Centre and states and representatives of export promotion councils on the country's exports situation, an official said.
The country's exports grew by 47.19 per cent to USD 35.17 billion on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery. Imports during the month also rose by 59.38 per cent to USD 46.40 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 11.23 billion in July.
Exports during April-July 2021-22 rose by 73.86 per cent year-on-year to USD 130.56 billion, as against USD 75.10 billion in the same period last year.
The ministry has fixed an export target of USD 400 billion for the current fiscal and it is taking steps to achieve this.
"Heads of missions of different countries, senior government officials from centre and states and representatives of export promotion councils will attend this online programme," the official said.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said that the Prime Minister's address will invigorate the exporters and encourage new entrepreneurs particularly female and high quality artisans to enter into the exciting field of exports to provide momentum to achieve USD 1 trillion milestone in the next five years.
