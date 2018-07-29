PM Modi launches 81 investment projects worth over Rs 600 billion for UP

Prime Minister on Sunday launched 81 investment projects worth over Rs 600 billion (Rs 60,000 crore) for Uttar Pradesh at a mega ground-breaking event.

The projects are expected to give a big boost to industrialisation in the state.

These projects have the potential of creating over 200,000 new jobs, UP Minister for Industries Satish Mahana said.

Around 80 leading industrialists, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel group, and Sanjeev Puri, MD, ITC, besides top magnates of other major business houses, participated in the event, which comes close on the heels of the 'Investors Summit' in February this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the state in holding the successful investors' summit earlier this year, said that the climate was very favourable for them to set up their projects in the state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in the Lok Sabha, assured, on behalf of the Centre, additional security for the ambitious projects in case of any requirement.

"I can give you this assurance as the country's home minister," he said.



